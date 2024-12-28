Jalen Brunson News: Will play Saturday

Brunson (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Brunson was deemed a game-time call for Saturday's matchup, but he'll be in the starting lineup and should handle his regular workload as one of the Knicks' primary offensive weapons. Brunson is averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of December.