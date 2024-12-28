Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Brunson (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Brunson was deemed a game-time call for Saturday's matchup, but he'll be in the starting lineup and should handle his regular workload as one of the Knicks' primary offensive weapons. Brunson is averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of December.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
