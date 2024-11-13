Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Brunson (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson tweaked his ankle on the first possession of the second half of Tuesday's win over Philadelphia, but he returned later in the third quarter and finished with 18 points (5-15 FG), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes. He was listed as questionable for the second half of New York's back-to-back set, along with backup guards Miles McBride (knee) and Cameron Payne (hamstring). However, all three guards will be available versus Chicago.

