Jalen Crutcher Injury: Receives two-way deal

Crutcher agreed to a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Crutcher previously made one three-minute appearance for the Pelicans last season while signed to a 10-day deal and will get another opportunity to prove himself at the NBA level while occupying one of New Orleans' three two-way slots. After being waived by the Pelicans coming out of the preseason, Crutcher stuck around with the organization as a member of their G League affiliate. In 34 appearances with the Birmingham Squadron, Crutcher has averaged 18.0 points, 6.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 36.6 minutes per game.