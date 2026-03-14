Jalen Crutcher News: Active from range Friday
Crutcher registered 27 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 40 minutes in Friday's 125-106 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Crutcher was persistent from beyond the arc against a tough opposition, tying his second-highest scoring tally in 25 games played in 2026. Despite recent productivity, Crutcher's 18.0 points per game are still ranked sixth among Iowa players in the regular season.
Jalen Crutcher
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now