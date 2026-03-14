Jalen Crutcher News: Active from range Friday

Crutcher registered 27 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 40 minutes in Friday's 125-106 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Crutcher was persistent from beyond the arc against a tough opposition, tying his second-highest scoring tally in 25 games played in 2026. Despite recent productivity, Crutcher's 18.0 points per game are still ranked sixth among Iowa players in the regular season.