Jalen Crutcher News: Adds 22 points in win

Crutcher finished with 22 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 132-106 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Crutcher was highly effective from downtown in Monday's landslide victory, as he buried five treys for a second straight matchup. He's drilled five triples in three of his last five appearances and is averaging an impressive 23.6 points per game over that same five-game stretch.