Jalen Crutcher News: Catches fire from deep

Crutcher recorded 27 points (10-21 FG, 7-14 3Pt), one rebound and 10 assists over 34 minutes in Thursday's 121-95 win over the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Crutcher hasn't been shy from downtown to begin the season, as he's knocked down 10 of 23 attempts from three in his first two appearances. While he hasn't had much to offer on the glass, he proved Thursday that he's a threat to register a double-double on any given night with his ability to distribute the basketball.