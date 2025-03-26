Jalen Crutcher News: Catches fire from downtown

Crutcher registered 27 points (10-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes Tuesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 119-114 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Crutcher did everything in his power to bring home the victory, leading his squad in points, made treys and assists. He continues to prove that he's a reliable scorer for the Squadron, reaching the 20-point threshold in five of his last six matchups.