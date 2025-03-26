Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Crutcher headshot

Jalen Crutcher News: Catches fire from downtown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 4:02pm

Crutcher registered 27 points (10-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes Tuesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 119-114 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Crutcher did everything in his power to bring home the victory, leading his squad in points, made treys and assists. He continues to prove that he's a reliable scorer for the Squadron, reaching the 20-point threshold in five of his last six matchups.

Jalen Crutcher
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now