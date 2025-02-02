Jalen Crutcher News: Cruises to 20-point night

Crutcher tallied 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes Saturday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 100-95 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Crutcher showcased his shooting touch in Saturday's clash, drilling a team-high three treys. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start to the regular season, putting up 20-plus points in three of his first four appearances, but he's cooled off of late, reaching that same threshold in one of his last four matchups.