Jalen Crutcher headshot

Jalen Crutcher News: Cruises to 20-point night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Crutcher tallied 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes Saturday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 100-95 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Crutcher showcased his shooting touch in Saturday's clash, drilling a team-high three treys. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start to the regular season, putting up 20-plus points in three of his first four appearances, but he's cooled off of late, reaching that same threshold in one of his last four matchups.

Jalen Crutcher
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
