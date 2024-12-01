Jalen Crutcher News: Dishes out 16 assists in G League
Crutcher posted 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 16 assists over 41 minutes Saturday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 115-102 win over the Memphis Hustle.
Crutcher enjoyed a solid shooting performance and was one of three starters to reach the 20-point threshold. The 25-year-old continues to fire at will from beyond the arc and has put up 22 or more points in three of his last five appearances.
Jalen Crutcher
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now