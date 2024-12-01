Jalen Crutcher News: Dishes out 16 assists in G League

Crutcher posted 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 16 assists over 41 minutes Saturday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 115-102 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Crutcher enjoyed a solid shooting performance and was one of three starters to reach the 20-point threshold. The 25-year-old continues to fire at will from beyond the arc and has put up 22 or more points in three of his last five appearances.