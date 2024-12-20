Jalen Crutcher News: Double-doubles in victory

Crutcher recorded 20 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Crutcher led Birmingham in assists Thursday while coughing up just two turnovers. The 25-year-old guard is enjoying a solid season from behind the arc, converting 37.0 percent of his 9.0 three-point attempts per contest.