Jalen Crutcher News: Drains six triples in G League
Crutcher registered 26 points (10-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt), nine assists and one rebound over 40 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadrons' 124-122 loss to the Osceola Magic.
Crutcher scored 15 of his 26 points in the first half of Friday's game and led the Squadron with six three-pointers. He's connected on at least five threes in seven of his last 10 G League outings, and over that span he has connected on 45.8 percent of his three-point attempts while averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 37.4 minutes per contest.
Jalen Crutcher
Free Agent
