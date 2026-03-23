Jalen Crutcher News: Drills four treys in G League

Crutcher logged 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes Sunday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 109-106 loss to Texas.

Crutcher was one of three starters to reach the 20-point threshold, but this trio was unable to carry Iowa to a victory. The 26-year-old continues to find success in the G League, as he's put up 20-plus points in four of his last five appearances, improving his regular-season average to 18.0 points in 34 outings.