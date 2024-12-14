Jalen Crutcher News: Drops seven dimes in G League

Crutcher tallied 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Crutcher has scored at least 11 points in all 13 of his G League appearances this season, averaging 19.2 points per game. This was also his sixth outing with at least seven assists, averaging 6.4 dimes per game.