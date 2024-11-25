Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Crutcher headshot

Jalen Crutcher News: Game-high 27 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Crutcher recorded 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Crutcher scored a game-high 27 points, tying his season high and marking his third 20-plus-point outing of the campaign. He's averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.

Jalen Crutcher
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now