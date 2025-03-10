Jalen Crutcher News: Leading scorer in G League loss
Crutcher played 40 minutes Sunday during Birmingham's 104-100 loss versus Westchester and logged 29 points (11-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Crutcher had a productive outing despite the loss as he led the Squadron in both points scored and three-pointers made while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. Across 39 outings in the G League this season, he is currently averaging 18.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
