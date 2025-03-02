Jalen Crutcher News: Let go by New Orleans

The Pelicans waived Crutcher on Sunday.

Crutcher was let go by New Orleans after previously signing a one-year, two-way deal with the club last Tuesday. The 25-year-old was waived in order to make room for Lester Quinones on a two-way pact. Crutcher hasn't appeared in a single game at the NBA level this season. However, he averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 36.6 minutes per game over 35 G League outings with the Birmingham Squadron this season.