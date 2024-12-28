Jalen Crutcher News: Paces scorers vs. Raptors 905

Crutcher tallied 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 111-108 win over the Raptors 905.

Crutcher continued his hot shooting from beyond the arc, tying his season high of seven made treys. He's now put up 20 or more points in three straight matchups.