Jalen Crutcher News: Paces scoring vs. Raptors 905

Crutcher tallied 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 111-108 win over the Raptors 905.

Crutcher continued his hot shooting from beyond the arc, tying his season-high of seven made treys. He's now put up 20 or more points in three straight matchups.