Jalen Crutcher News: Posts well-rounded performance
Crutcher totaled 16 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 37 minutes Saturday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 113-108 win against the Capital City Go-Go.
Crutcher had his shot working from beyond the arc, and he also managed to contribute on the glass and as a distributor. He continues to serve as one of Birmingham's top options offensively, averaging 19.4 points and 7.3 assists through 16 appearances this year.
Jalen Crutcher
Free Agent
