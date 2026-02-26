Jalen Crutcher News: Puts up 25 points

Crutcher recorded 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes of Wednesday's 131-118 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

The Wolves dropped to 13-11 despite Crutcher's best efforts. Across 22 appearances, Crutcher has averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per contest.