Jalen Crutcher News: Scores 26 points in loss

Crutcher compiled 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and a block across 36 minutes Monday during the Squadron's 109-102 loss to the Hustle.

Crutcher led the team in assists and has now scored 20 or more points in five of his nine appearances this season. The 25-year-old is now averaging 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.