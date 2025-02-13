Jalen Crutcher News: Stellar outing in win

Crutcher played 42 minutes Wednesday during Birmingham's 126-119 win over Westchester and recorded 30 points (11-24 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and nine assists.

Crutcher had a dominant outing in Wednesday's victory, scoring a season-high 30 points and also was just one assist shy of recording a double-double. He is now averaging 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists while converting on 44.4 percent of his field-goal attempts across 33 games played.