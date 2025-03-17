Jalen Crutcher News: Strong outing in loss

Crutcher played 41 minutes Sunday during Birmingham's 107-98 loss versus Santa Cruz and recorded 22 points (8-21 FG, 5-13 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and a steal.

Crutcher led the team in both points scored and assists Sunday but that was not enough to lead the Squadron to victory. However, the 6-foot-1 guard was inefficient shooting the ball as he converted on a mere 38.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 38.5 percent of his three-point tries.