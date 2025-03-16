Jalen Crutcher News: Strong outing not enough

Crutcher recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-100 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Crutcher has totaled 87 points (32-62 FG, 18-40 3Pt) over his last three games, but Birmingham is 1-2 during those contests. On the season, Crutcher is averaging 18.7 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep.