Jalen Crutcher News: Strong outing not enough
Crutcher recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-100 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Crutcher has totaled 87 points (32-62 FG, 18-40 3Pt) over his last three games, but Birmingham is 1-2 during those contests. On the season, Crutcher is averaging 18.7 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep.
Jalen Crutcher
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now