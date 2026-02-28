Jalen Crutcher News: Tallies 13 dimes in victory
Crutcher notched 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-117 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Crutcher excelled in playmaking duties while posting an above-average scoring total during Friday's matchup. Such performance led to his second double-double over 23 games played in the 2025-26 season. He'll look to remain in good form if he maintains consistent playing time going forward.
Jalen Crutcher
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now