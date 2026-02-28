Jalen Crutcher News: Tallies 13 dimes in victory

Crutcher notched 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-117 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Crutcher excelled in playmaking duties while posting an above-average scoring total during Friday's matchup. Such performance led to his second double-double over 23 games played in the 2025-26 season. He'll look to remain in good form if he maintains consistent playing time going forward.