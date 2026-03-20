Jalen Crutcher News: Tallies 14 points in victory

Crutcher finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT), 17 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 132-110 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

While Crutcher recorded his lowest scoring total since January, he remained the engine of the Wolves' offense by racking up a season-high 17 assists. The veteran point guard masterfully facilitated the floor, helping Iowa sweep the back-to-back set against the Stars while also contributing a strong presence on the glass with seven boards. Despite the scoring dip, Crutcher remained efficient from beyond the arc with four triples. This season, Crutcher is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.