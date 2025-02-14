Jalen Crutcher News: Team-high eight assists Thursday

Crutcher logged 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Although it was a poor shooting night from downtown, Thursday marked Crutcher's fourth straight game with at least seven assists. Through his last 18 outings in the G League, the 25-year-old has averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes.