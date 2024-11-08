Jalen Duren Injury: Absent from shootaround

Duren (ankle), who is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Hawks, was absent for the Pistons' morning shootaround, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Duren is not likely to suit up Friday due to a left ankle sprain, and his absence from shootaround does not bode well for his chance of playing. The big man sustained the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets, and if he is unable to go Friday, Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed are candidates to receive increased playing time.