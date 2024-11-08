Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Absent from shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Duren (ankle), who is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Hawks, was absent for the Pistons' morning shootaround, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Duren is not likely to suit up Friday due to a left ankle sprain, and his absence from shootaround does not bode well for his chance of playing. The big man sustained the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets, and if he is unable to go Friday, Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now