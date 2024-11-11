Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren Injury: Chance to suit up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Duren (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Duren has missed two straight games after tweaking his ankle in the first quarter against Charlotte last week, but he has a chance to return Tuesday. The third-year center was off to a strong start before the ankle injury, averaging 9.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game.

