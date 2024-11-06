Jalen Duren Injury: Done for night

Duren has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus Charlotte with a left ankle injury.

Duren suffered the injury after landing on a teammate's foot while skying for a rebound. He exited in the first quarter and was deemed unable to return after being evaluated at halftime, finishing the night with zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist in eight minutes. His next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Atlanta, but given that the 20-year-old has dealt with ankle injuries in the past, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons held him out of that contest. Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed would likely cover most of the minutes at center if Duren can't play Friday.