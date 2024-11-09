Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Duren (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Duren is dealing with a left ankle sprain, and the doubtful tag suggests he's not likely to see action Sunday. That would mark his second straight absence since leaving the Wednesday loss to the Hornets after just eight minutes of action due to the injury. If Duren is ruled out, then Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
