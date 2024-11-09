Jalen Duren Injury: Doubtful for Sunday
Duren (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Duren is dealing with a left ankle sprain, and the doubtful tag suggests he's not likely to see action Sunday. That would mark his second straight absence since leaving the Wednesday loss to the Hornets after just eight minutes of action due to the injury. If Duren is ruled out, then Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed are candidates to receive increased playing time.
