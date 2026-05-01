Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 6:52pm

Duren exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's Game 6 of the first-round series against the Magic due to an apparent hand issue, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Duren was seen getting his hand examined but remained in the game. However, the big man later exited to the locker room and can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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