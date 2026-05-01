Jalen Duren Injury: Leaves for locker room
Duren exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's Game 6 of the first-round series against the Magic due to an apparent hand issue, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Duren was seen getting his hand examined but remained in the game. However, the big man later exited to the locker room and can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
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