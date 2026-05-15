Jalen Duren Injury: Leaves for locker room

Duren exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland due to an apparent left ankle injury, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Duren went down and grabbed at his left ankle before limping back to the locker room. He can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. If he's unable to return, Paul Reed will likely pick up the slack.