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Jalen Duren Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:07am

Duren is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors with right ankle soreness.

This sounds like the Pistons are contemplating a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Thursday's 117-95 win over the Wizards, the big man finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes, but Duren didn't play in the fourth quarter, with coach J.B. Bickerstaff saying the team was just being cautious with a big lead. Paul Reed could see a considerable workload if Duren is unable to give it a go.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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