Jalen Duren Injury: Not playing Sunday
Duren (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pacers.
The Pistons are locked in as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so Duren will get a little extra rest ahead of the postseason. The fourth-year big man enjoyed a career year in 2025-26, earning his first All-Star selection and averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game along with 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals over 28.2 minutes per contest. Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed should both see extended playing time Sunday in Duren's absence.
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