Jalen Duren Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Duren (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Duren is likely to get the green light to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set after missing Monday's game against the Thunder. With Duren expected back, Paul Reed could lose a lot of streaming appeal.
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