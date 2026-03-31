Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Duren (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Duren is likely to get the green light to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set after missing Monday's game against the Thunder. With Duren expected back, Paul Reed could lose a lot of streaming appeal.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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