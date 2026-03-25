Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Duren (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Duren was a late addition to the injury report for this contest with knee soreness, but he intends to play through it. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, however, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Thursday.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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