Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Duren has right knee soreness and is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set and the Pistons appear to be contemplating a maintenance day. If Duren is unable to give it a go, the team may lean more on Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed in the frontcourt.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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