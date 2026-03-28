Jalen Duren Injury: Upgrades to probable Saturday
Duren (knee) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Duren popped up on Friday's injury report due to right knee injury management, but the fourth-year center is trending toward being available for Saturday's contest. He has accumulated eight double-doubles over his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 24.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals over 29.2 minutes per game.
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