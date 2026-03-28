Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Upgrades to probable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Duren (knee) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Duren popped up on Friday's injury report due to right knee injury management, but the fourth-year center is trending toward being available for Saturday's contest. He has accumulated eight double-doubles over his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 24.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals over 29.2 minutes per game.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
DraftKings King of the Court Picks: Favorites & Longshots for Today's Slate (March 24, 2026)
NBA
DraftKings King of the Court Picks: Favorites & Longshots for Today's Slate (March 24, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago