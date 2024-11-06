Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren Injury: Will not return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 5:19pm

Duren (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus Charlotte.

Duren suffered an injury to his left ankle after landing on a teammates' foot while skying for a rebound. Duren exited in the first quarter and was deemed unable to return after being evaluated at halftime. His next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Atlanta, but the 2o-year-old has dealt with ankle injuries in the past, which makes his eventual return slightly more tenuous.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
