Jalen Duren Injury: Won't go Friday

Duren (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Hawks.

Duren sustained a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets and was absent from Friday's shootaround before being ruled out. The recency of the injury could mean the big man misses additional time moving forward. If that ends up being the case, Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed are candidates to receive increased playing time. Duren's next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Rockets.