Jalen Duren Injury: Won't play Thursday

Duren (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Duren was a late addition to the injury report earlier Thursday, and the star big man will sit this matchup against Boston due to this wrist injury. It's unclear if it's an issue that will force Duren to miss extended time, but until a more precise timeline for his return is provided, he should be considered questionable to face the Heat on Monday. This means Isaiah Stewart is likely to move into the starting lineup.