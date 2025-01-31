Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren News: Another double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 8:16pm

Duren totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 117-102 win over Dallas.

Duren continues to rack up double-doubles for the Pistons, with Friday's effort being his 20th of the campaign. Through his last eight appearances, the 2022 first-rounder has averaged 14.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes per game while shooting 72.1 percent from the floor. Seven of Duren's 20 double-doubles in 2024-25 have come during this stretch.

