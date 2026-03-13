Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Duren (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Duren will push through the pain and make himself available for Friday's game. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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