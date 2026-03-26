Jalen Duren News: Available to play
Duren (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans.
Duren was initially listed as probable for Thursday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. The 22-year-old All-Star is averaging 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.
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