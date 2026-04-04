Jalen Duren News: Available to play
Duren (illness) is available for Saturday's meeting with the 76ers.
Duren will power through the illness and make himself available for Saturday's match. In two games against the 76ers this season, Duren has averaged 17.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 swats per contest.
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