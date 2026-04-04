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Jalen Duren News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Duren (illness) is available for Saturday's meeting with the 76ers.

Duren will power through the illness and make himself available for Saturday's match. In two games against the 76ers this season, Duren has averaged 17.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 swats per contest.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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