Jalen Duren News: Balanced outing in double-double

Duren chipped in 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 victory over New Orleans.

Duren held things down in the paint for Detroit in Sunday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while pacing all Pistons starters in scoring in a double-double outing. Duren has been a double-double machine this season, recording 35 double-doubles including two in his last three contests.