Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Battles foul trouble Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Duren posted seven points (2-3 FG, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Clippers.

Duren fouled out in just 26 minutes, culminating in what was his worst performance in almost three months. Despite this effort, it's been a breakout season for Duren, realizing some of the potential many had been hoping for. The Pistons are pushing hard for a playoff spot, an effort that will require Duren to remain on the court.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now