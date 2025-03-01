Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren News: Career-high six blocks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Duren accumulated 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, six blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-94 win over the Nets.

Duren made the most of a favorable matchup, tallying a career-high six blocks. Coming off arguably his worst game in more than two months, Duren recorded yet another double-double, continuing what has been an impressive stretch of games. After a slow start to the campaign, Duren has turned things around, averaging 14.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks over the past month.

