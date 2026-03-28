Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Duren (knee) is available for Saturday's game versus Minnesota.

Duren continues to make routine appearances on the official injury report. However, he will avoid his first absence since February 19. The 22-year-old continues to play at an All-Star level, most recently amassing 30 points (10-12 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in Thursday's 129-108 win over New Orleans.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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